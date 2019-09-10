Kilmarnock sign Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Koprivec

The 31-year-old has signed a one-year deal at Rugby Park.

Koprivec is Killie's latest signing. Kilmarnock FC

Kilmarnock have announced the signing of goalkeeper Jan Koprivec on a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old is a free agent after leaving Pafos and will now compete with Laurentiu Branescu for a starting spot in Angelo Alessio's side.

Koprivec is a former team-mate of Killie assistant coach Massimo Donati, with the two having played together at Bari.

The Slovenian international, who has one international cap, also counts Cagliari, Udinese, Perugia and Anorthosis Famagusta among his previous clubs.

He told Kilmarnock's official website: "The opportunity to join Kilmarnock is a really exciting one and I've heard good things about the club and Scottish football.

"I know Massimo from my time in Italy and I can't wait to get started here."