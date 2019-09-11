Celtic's Johnstone to miss Hamilton game due to injury

The 20-year-old winger missed both of Scotland Under 21's recent games after straining his groin.

Johnstone: Will miss Hamilton game with injury. SNS Group

Celtic winger Mikey Johnstone has played down injury fears but admits he will miss this weekend's game against Hamilton.

The 20-year-old was forced to withdraw from the Scotland Under 21 squad to play San Marino and Croatia earlier this week with a groin injury.

It happened during the Hoops' 2-0 victory over Rangers at Ibrox before the international break.

Johnstone, who has scored three goals in ten appearances for Neil Lennon's men this season, said: "I've just got a groin strain so I'll miss the weekend's game but I'll hopefully be back after that."

The Scottish champions will be looking for another victory to maintain their 100% winning start to the domestic season which has seen them open up a three-point lead after four games.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.