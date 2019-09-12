Naismith out of Motherwell clash with hamstring injury

Hearts manager Craig Levein says he won't risk starting the striker against Motherwell this Saturday

SNS

Hearts striker Steven Naismith has been ruled out of Saturday's Premiership clash against Motherwell with a hamstring injury.

Manager Craig Levein said he's unwilling to risk his talisman in this weekend's match and would rather see him back to full fitness.

A scan last week revealed fluid around his hamstring, which the manager has described as frustrating for both the player and the club.

The 32-year-old was ruled out of preseason training with the Tynecastle side due to a knee injury sustained earlier this year.

'There's a small possibility that he could start but if he did and there's a recurring problem we'd just be back in the same position so my thoughts are that probably he'll miss this one.' Craig Levein

Levein says the Scotland international has been working hard to get back to full health, and doesn't want to see it undone by coming back too soon.

He added: "That's the frustrating thing for him and for us, it's not bad.

"He trained with Scotland and his muscle felt a bit tired and obviously the training here, he just got a scan as a precaution. It's very minor but I just want to make sure."

