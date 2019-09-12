Brown praises Old Firm fans for response to sister abuse

The Celtic captain was taunted over the death of his sister Fiona outside Ibrox.

Scott Brown praised the response from both sets of fans. SNS Group

Scott Brown has praised the response from Old Firm fans after he was abused by a spectator about his late sister outside Ibrox.

The Celtic captain also revealed Rangers issued him an apology via email.

Brown's sister Fiona died from skin cancer aged 21 in 2008 and was the subject of taunts as he left Ibrox following his side's 2-0 win on September 1.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident and Rangers issued a life ban from the stadium.

Brown, 34, said: "Fans from both sides were phenomenal to be honest. It's not just one incident, it's happened over the last 12 years of my career.

'Someone sitting in the house that has probably never played sport thinks they will drink a bottle of vodka and then go and write something online. It's easy enough done' Scott Brown

"It's hard, it's sad and it shouldn't be happening. I play football, I play to win.

"[For] 90 minutes you can shout and swear at me as much as you want on the park, but don't go into detail off the park like that."

Brown feels there is a simple reason for the growth in unacceptable abuse faced by footballers.

"That's easy, social media," he said. "Anyone can write what they want.

"Someone sitting in the house that has probably never played sport thinks they will drink a bottle of vodka and then go and write something online. It's easy enough done.

"You are always going to get a bit of stick. For me it's about how you bounce back.

"You block those people out, you focus on your football and you go out there and prove everyone wrong."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.