Aberdeen's Scott Wright could be out for rest of season
The 22-year-old winger suffered a cruciate ligament injury during training on Monday.
Aberdeen's Scott Wright could miss the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury during training on Monday.
Manager Derek McInnes has described it as tragic for the 22-year-old, who has been targeting a first team place after spending last season on loan at Dundee.
The forward will have the news confirmed for him next week after he sees a specialist.
McInnes added: "Nobody near him really, he just went over, got his studs caught in the turf, which is always a worry.
"We thought it was just going to be cartilage damage but on further investigation it looks as if it's damage to the cruciate."
