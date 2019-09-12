Aberdeen's Scott Wright could be out for rest of season

The 22-year-old winger suffered a cruciate ligament injury during training on Monday.

Scott Wright: A freak accident could rule the 22-year-old out for the season. SNSpix

Aberdeen's Scott Wright could miss the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury during training on Monday.

Manager Derek McInnes has described it as tragic for the 22-year-old, who has been targeting a first team place after spending last season on loan at Dundee.

The forward will have the news confirmed for him next week after he sees a specialist.

McInnes added: "Nobody near him really, he just went over, got his studs caught in the turf, which is always a worry.

"We thought it was just going to be cartilage damage but on further investigation it looks as if it's damage to the cruciate."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.