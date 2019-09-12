Motherwell sign Ugandan defender Mugabi on short-term deal

The 24 year-old centre back will be at the club until January after impressing on a trial last week

Bevis Mugabi:

Motherwell have signed Ugandan international defender Bevis Mugabi on a short-term deal until January.

The 6ft 3in centre back has agreed a deal until January after impressing on trial over the last week.

The 24-year-old has six caps for his country, including several appearances in this summer's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He rejected an offer from Celtic when he was 16 to play for Southampton, where he had come through the academy set up.

He left for Yeovil Town in 2016, making 39 appearances in his rookie season at Huish Park, prompting then-boss Darren Way to give him a new two-year extension.

Mugabi left the club at the end of that deal back in June of this year, having played 102 games across three seasons, netting five times.

