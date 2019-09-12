Gerrard blasts Scotland staff for treatment of Ryan Jack

The Rangers boss said the coaches' management of the midfielder's knee injury was 'careless'.

Steven Gerrard: Frustrated about SFA's treatment of Ryan Jack

Steven Gerrard has blasted Scotland's coaching staff for their "careless" management of Ryan Jack's knee injury.

The midfielder was sent home from international duty after an ongoing issue flared up and is a doubt for his team's game against Livingston on Saturday.

Gerrard said: "Unfortunately he was asked to do an 11k session two days after an Old Firm, which made his knee flare up. So we have had to manage him, he has had to have a couple of procedures since.

"He did a light session with the physio today and we are hoping to get him into training tomorrow.

"I think it's just careless. You should never, ever do 11k two days after playing 90 minutes. That's the education I've had."

"Ryan's got a knee issue that he manages and he has done for a long time," he added.

"The SFA are aware of that, their fitness coach is aware of that. I think everyone in Scotland watched the Old Firm and saw Ryan play 90 minutes. And then 48 hours afterwards, he did a double session."

