Sam Stubbs can count on dad's support when Celtic visit

Hamilton defender says ex-Hoops star dad Alan will put family first in Saturday's clash.

Sam Stubbs and dad Alan during his Celtic days. SNS

Hamilton defender Sam Stubbs insists his family will not have split loyalties when Celtic visit New Douglas Park.

The on-loan Middlesbrough man is the son of Alan Stubbs, who won two league titles and three cups during his five-year spell at Parkhead, which ended in 2001.

The 20-year-old, who has played four times for Accies since heading north in August, thinks his father will be cheering on Hamilton rather than their opponents.

He said: "I think he'll be in the Hamilton camp.

"He's going to come up so I think he and the family will be supporting Hamilton."

When asked whether he had received any advice about facing Celtic from his dad, the 20-year-old added: "I've asked him a few bits about them but in terms of handling the occasion and advice, not really.

"I'd like to think hopefully I can do that on my own."

