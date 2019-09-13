Rogic returns for Celtic as Simunovic sees specialist

Neil Lennon confirmed the Australian was ready to make first appearance of the season.

Tom Rogic is ready to return to action. SNS

Celtic star Tom Rogic is fit again and in contention for a place in the team to play Hamilton this weekend.

But manager Neil Lennon revealed Jozo Simunovic was seeing a specialist over an ongoing knee problem.

The Croatian defender will sit out Saturday's trip to New Douglas Park as will Nir Bitton, who will be out for three weeks, and Mikey Johnstone, who has a groin injury.

Lennon has welcomed Australian playmaker Rogic's return as the Premiership champions look to maintain their 100% winning start to the domestic season.

And Kris Ajer, who missed the Parkhead side's 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox a fortnight ago, is also in contention for a return.

The Celtic manager said: "The internationals have come back all fit and well. The only absentees we have are from the fallout from the Rangers game.

"Nir is going to be out for three weeks with a hamstring strain and Mikey with a groin injury.

"Jozo has the ongoing knee problem as well, so he is seeing a specialist today.

"Tom Rogic is fit now. That's a welcome boost, a player of that quality. Kris is fit as well so he will be in contention. It's great to have that strength in depth."

On Thursday, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard accused the Scotland coaching staff of being "careless" with Ryan Jack after putting the midfielder through a double session 48 hours after playing against Celtic.

But Lennon, who had three players in the same situation, said Ryan Christie, James Forrest and Callum McGregor came back with no problems.

All three of the midfielders featured for Scotland in the double header against Russia and Belgium.

Lennon said. "They had the game, they were straight to the hotel, maybe a recovery day and then into the training.

"Maybe Steven has an issue with that because of Ryan's injury but thankfully we are injury-free from that."

