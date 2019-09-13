Rangers' director of football Mark Allen leaves Ibrox

The former Manchester City academy chief joined the club in the summer of 2017.

Rangers: Mark Allen has left the club. SNS

Mark Allen has left his role as Rangers' director of football.

The former Manchester City academy chief joined the club in the summer of 2017 and was involved in the process that led to Steven Gerrard being appointed the Light Blues' boss.

He also oversaw the renovation and improvement of the Hummel Training Centre.

Allen said: "It has been a privilege to work for Rangers, one of the biggest clubs in football with such a phenomenal fan base, and I've loved every minute.

"Bringing Steven Gerrard to the club will always be a special point in my career and I would like to thank him, his excellent staff, the players and all the staff at Rangers for their support throughout my tenure.

"My greatest wish is for Rangers to start winning trophies again and I wish them all the very best for the future"

In a statement on Friday night, Rangers thanked Allen for his efforts over the past two years and for raising the standard of the squad.

Managing director Stewart Robertson said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Mark for his work in recent seasons.

"We are disappointed to lose him but we appreciate the impact he made during his time in Scotland and he leaves Rangers in a better place than when he first arrived.

"Losing a man of his calibre is a blow but the practices he put in place at the club will stand us in good stead for the future. We wish Mark well in his future career."

Gerrard added: "I would like to place on record my sincere gratitude to Mark for the incredible support he has shown to me and all of my staff since I came to the club 16 months ago.

"Mark's success here is evident for all to see and we would all like to wish him well moving forward."

