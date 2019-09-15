Celtic announce former defender as new under-18s manager

Former Republic of Ireland international Darren O'Dea played for the club between 2006 and 2012.

Darren O'Dea: New under-18s manager. ©SNS Group

Former Celtic defender Darren O'Dea has returned to the club as manager of the under-18s.

O'Dea, who has been capped 20 times for Republic of Ireland, played for Celtic for six years between 2006 and 2012.

During his time in the Hoops he won two league titles, a Scottish Cup and a League Cup, scoring a goal in the 2-0 final win over Rangers in 2009.

He re-joins Celtic from Motherwell where he was part of the academy coaching staff.

The appointment will also see former Celtic captain and current under-18s' coach, Stephen McManus stepping up the position of reserve team coach to work alongside Tommy McIntyre.

The Premiership champions announced the move 24 hours after extending their 100% start to the domestic season with a 1-0 win at Hamilton.