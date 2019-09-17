Odsonne Edouard wins SPFL player of the month award

The Celtic striker was rewarded for his impressive form in August.

Odsonne Edouard has picked up the season's first monthly award. SNS Group

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has been named as the Premiership Player of the Month for August.

The French striker has started the season in blistering form, scoring in the opening 7-0 rout of St Johnstone and the following week's 5-2 win at Motherwell.

Edouard has played a key role as his side have begun their title defence with five straight wins and he has six goals in all competitions for Celtic so far.

The 21-year-old, who joined from on a permanent deal for a club record £9m in 2018, has also made his mark internationally, scoring four times in two games for France's Under-21 side.

The forward is set to collect his award before travelling with the Celtic squad to France for the opening match of their Europa League group stage campaign against Rennes.

The Scottish champions will also face Lazio and CFR Cluj in their section.



