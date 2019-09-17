Hearts striker Washington ruled out for three months

Conor Washington suffered a hamstring injury in Hearts' defeat to Motherwell on Saturday.

Injury: Washington has been ruled out until December. SNS Group

Hearts have confirmed Conor Washington faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in the defeat to Motherwell on Saturday.

Washington pulled up and had to leave the field with just seven minutes to play in the 3-1 defeat.

The Northern Ireland international has had the injury assessed and been told that he has torn his hamstring, meaning he is expected to be out for the next three months.

The news comes as a further blow to manager Craig Levein after his side's poor start to the season. The most recent defeat left the Tynecastle side bottom of the Premiership table after five games.

Hearts face Hibernian on Sunday at Easter Road.

