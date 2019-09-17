Odsonne Edouard: I've still got a lot to prove at Celtic

The striker had said that he is aiming to continue his progress in a successful team.

Edouard was named as Premiership player of the month. SNS Group

Odsonne Edouard has shrugged off reports of interest from Serie A and said he is determined to continue his progress at Celtic.

The French striker was named as Premiership player of the month and has been in eye-catching form this season, scoring six times in all competitions.

That has led to reports of interest from Napoli but Edouard says his focus is on developing and improving at Celtic and adding to the 40 goals he has netted for the club since moving from PSG, initially on loan.

"I actually didn't know about this (the report) and it doesn't really matter," he said. At the moment I'm a Celtic player.

"I've got a season to play, I've got a long contract, I'm really happy with the way I'm playing, the set-up here and I'm really happy to play with my friends for the team.

"The main thing at the moment is I'm a Celtic player and I'm happy to be a Celtic player.

"I've still got a lot to prove with Celtic, as part of the Celtic team. There's a long season ahead of us, we need to concentrate on that.

"The key is I've got to prove myself here first."

Edouard's individual award comes at a time when his side is impressing, having won their first five Premiership games this season. He said his own success was down to the collective and the work done in pre-season.

He said: "The important thing is that we continue in the same vein really.

"I've been working really hard in training, so that's paid off. But the important thing is this is a team result.

"I'm playing well because the team is playing well. Yes, I hope this is going to continue, but it's not just about me, it's the whole team supporting me."

The next challenge for the 21-year-old comes in Europe with Celtic kicking off their Europa League group stage campaign away against Rennes.

"I know the team quite well because I watch Ligue 1 regularly," he said.

"I know it's going to be a very difficult game, so it's for us to go there, make sure we get a result and come back with that."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.