  • STV
  • MySTV

Odsonne Edouard: I've still got a lot to prove at Celtic

STV

The striker had said that he is aiming to continue his progress in a successful team.

Edouard was named as Premiership player of the month.
Edouard was named as Premiership player of the month. SNS Group

Odsonne Edouard has shrugged off reports of interest from Serie A and said he is determined to continue his progress at Celtic.

The French striker was named as Premiership player of the month and has been in eye-catching form this season, scoring six times in all competitions.

That has led to reports of interest from Napoli but Edouard says his focus is on developing and improving at Celtic and adding to the 40 goals he has netted for the club since moving from PSG, initially on loan.

"I actually didn't know about this (the report) and it doesn't really matter," he said. At the moment I'm a Celtic player.

"I've got a season to play, I've got a long contract, I'm really happy with the way I'm playing, the set-up here and I'm really happy to play with my friends for the team.

"The main thing at the moment is I'm a Celtic player and I'm happy to be a Celtic player.

"I've still got a lot to prove with Celtic, as part of the Celtic team. There's a long season ahead of us, we need to concentrate on that.

"The key is I've got to prove myself here first."

Edouard's individual award comes at a time when his side is impressing, having won their first five Premiership games this season. He said his own success was down to the collective and the work done in pre-season.

He said: "The important thing is that we continue in the same vein really.

"I've been working really hard in training, so that's paid off. But the important thing is this is a team result.

"I'm playing well because the team is playing well. Yes, I hope this is going to continue, but it's not just about me, it's the whole team supporting me."

The next challenge for the 21-year-old comes in Europe with Celtic kicking off their Europa League group stage campaign away against Rennes.

"I know the team quite well because I watch Ligue 1 regularly," he said.

"I know it's going to be a very difficult game, so it's for us to go there, make sure we get a result and come back with that."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.