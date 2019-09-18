  • STV
Gerrard: Rangers better equipped for Europe than last year

The Rangers boss says his team will be competitive in Group G and don't fear any side.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he believes he's better equipped for Europa League football than he was last year and has a squad that will have a "good shot" at qualifying for the knockout stages.

A 1-0 aggregate win over Legia Warsaw in the play-off put Rangers in the group stage for the second season running after enjoying games against Villareal, Rapid Vienna and Spartak Moscow last year.

The Ibrox side begin their Group G matches with a home game against Feyenoord but will also face Young Boys and Porto in a tough section this time around.

Gerrard acknowledged the difficulty of the task ahead but said his recruitment over the last two windows had him feeling more comfortable about taking on the twin challenges of succeeding in Europe while challenging Celtic in Scottish competition.

"We gave it a fantastic effort last year but unfortunately we fell short in the last game," he said. "There were times toward the end of the group when we had to pick teams that were perhaps under-strength.

"Maybe the squad wasn't strong enough to cope both domestically and in Europe, to get out of the group.

"I've got more confidence and belief in this group of players because I feel we've added quality to it and we've got a bit more strength in depth.

"Having said that, I feel this group of teams is a bit more difficult than last year. it's certainly tougher but it's one we want to take on. We don't fear anyone in the group.

"We're the underdogs and we'll give it our best shot but I believe we've got a squad capable of competing and giving it a good shot to get out."

The manager now aims to get off to a good start against Feyenoord, who are managed by former Netherlands defender Jaap Stam.

"When the group was made obviously it had a Champions League feel to it because of the level of opponents that we're going to be facing," he said. "But you've always got to look to your home games if we've got any ambitions or dreams of trying to get out of our group.

"That's got to be the target because we're not here to make the numbers up. We want to do everything we can to get out of the group. If we're to do that then we have to try to take maximum points at home.

"That'll be tough because Feyenoord are a good team. I know Jaap Stam quite well from his Reading days and he tries to be very organised and play an attacking brand of football so we'll have to be at it tomorrow night."

Gerrard expects emotional night at Ibrox

The Rangers manager paid tribute to Fernando Ricksen following news of the former Ibrox captain's death.

Ricksen passed away after a long struggle against motor neurone disease and Gerrard passed on condolences to his family and said the former defender had been "a great ambassador" for the club.

"It's very sad news for everyone connected to the club and, more importantly, his young family," he said. "On behalf of the club I would like to pay tribute. He was a fantastic player who had a decorated career.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of emotions in the stadium tomorrow and I think Fernando deserves that. I'm sure both sets of supporters will pay their respects.

"We ask the supporters to get right behind the team because I think it would be a nice tribute to him if we can put in a good performance and try to get maximum points.

"I think everyone knows before a ball is kicked, if that was the case, we'd certainly dedicate it to him and his family.

"It's very sad. I'm sure the supporters are very sad at this time and we who are responsible for tomorrow night's performance want to do everything we can to try and get a win and dedicate it to him."

He added: "He played with his heart on his sleeve - he was that type. I think that was epitomised when he was taken ill in 2013, I think he was given 18 months to live at the time.

"He's fought ever so hard up to this point. I think that sums up the character, a warrior type on the pitch and off the pitch, but we certainly send our condolences to his young family.

"He was a fantastic ambassador and role model for the club in the way he played but also how he handled himself off the pitch.

"I was lucky enough to meet him a couple of times, recently as well when you could see that he was in pain and suffering but you could see the fight he was still putting up with.

"It's very sad news but he certainly deserves all the accolades that are going to come his way because I think he handled himself, not just as a footballer but as a human being, more importantly."

