  • STV
  • MySTV

Fans to honour Rangers legend Ricksen before Feyenoord clash

Jenness Mitchell

The former Light Blues legend lost his battle with motor neurone disease on Wednesday.

Ibrox: Football fans have been paying tribute to Fernando Ricksen.
Ibrox: Football fans have been paying tribute to Fernando Ricksen. SNS

Rangers will hold a minute's silence in honour of Fernando Ricksen before Thursday night's Europa League clash with Feyenoord.

Fans and players will pay tribute to the former Light Blues legend and Dutch international footballer, who lost his battle with motor neurone disease on Wednesday.

The home team will also wear black armbands in his memory.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has vowed to try to win the game for Ricksen.

He said: "I'm sure the supporters are very sad at this time and we who are responsible for the performance want to do everything we can to try and get a win and dedicate it to him."

On Wednesday night, Rangers Women's FC held a moment of silence in honour of the 43-year-old ahead of their match with Glasgow City.

Fans across the country have also been leaving strips, scarves, flowers and flags outside Ibrox Stadium in tribute to the full-back, who was one of a trio of Dutch players brought to Ibrox by Dick Advocaat in 2000, joining Bert Konterman and Ronald de Boer in making the move to Glasgow.

Tribute: Fans have been leaving flowers, flags, scarves and strips.
Tribute: Fans have been leaving flowers, flags, scarves and strips. SNS

Ricksen would go on to make more than 250 appearances for Rangers between 2000 and 2006 and was a firm favourite among the fans.

In recent years, he raised awareness and funds to help other sufferers of motor neurone disease through the Fernando Ricksen Foundation.

A benefit match for the Dutchman, held at Ibrox in January 2015, saw over 41,000 fans attend and raised £320,000 with the proceeds split between Ricksen, his daughter Isabella, MND Scotland and the Rangers Charity Foundation.

Rangers: Fernando Ricksen was a fan favourite.
Rangers: Fernando Ricksen was a fan favourite. SNS

Ricksen was labelled a "true warrior" by Peter Lovenkrands.

In an Instagram post, the former Rangers player wrote: "You looked after me when we signed at Rangers together, taking me back and forward to training because I didn't have a car, great memories on and off the pitch!

"A true warrior and leader on the pitch! You'll be truly missed. RIP my friend."

Ricksen's former Holland team-mates Rafael Van Der Vaart and Jaap Stam also added their tributes.

Van Der Vaart wrote on Twitter: "You've spent the last few years fighting like a warrior, just like you always did on the pitch. Impressive!

"You'll be missed. RIP Fernando Ricksen."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1440864-fernando-ricksen/ | default

Stam, who laid flowers outside Ibrox on Wednesday as he prepares to lead his Feyenoord side against Rangers, said in his press conference: "He was a player that was always willing to fight for everything on the pitch, in his life and within his disease as well."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon also paid tribute, stating: "Our condolences go to his family and Glasgow Rangers as well.

"It's a huge loss and I have felt it myself, for someone who I played against for a long, long time."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.