Fans to honour Rangers legend Ricksen before Feyenoord clash

The former Light Blues legend lost his battle with motor neurone disease on Wednesday.

Rangers will hold a minute's silence in honour of Fernando Ricksen before Thursday night's Europa League clash with Feyenoord.

Fans and players will pay tribute to the former Light Blues legend and Dutch international footballer, who lost his battle with motor neurone disease on Wednesday.

The home team will also wear black armbands in his memory.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has vowed to try to win the game for Ricksen.

He said: "I'm sure the supporters are very sad at this time and we who are responsible for the performance want to do everything we can to try and get a win and dedicate it to him."

On Wednesday night, Rangers Women's FC held a moment of silence in honour of the 43-year-old ahead of their match with Glasgow City.

Fans across the country have also been leaving strips, scarves, flowers and flags outside Ibrox Stadium in tribute to the full-back, who was one of a trio of Dutch players brought to Ibrox by Dick Advocaat in 2000, joining Bert Konterman and Ronald de Boer in making the move to Glasgow.

Ricksen would go on to make more than 250 appearances for Rangers between 2000 and 2006 and was a firm favourite among the fans.

In recent years, he raised awareness and funds to help other sufferers of motor neurone disease through the Fernando Ricksen Foundation.

A benefit match for the Dutchman, held at Ibrox in January 2015, saw over 41,000 fans attend and raised £320,000 with the proceeds split between Ricksen, his daughter Isabella, MND Scotland and the Rangers Charity Foundation.

Ricksen was labelled a "true warrior" by Peter Lovenkrands.

In an Instagram post, the former Rangers player wrote: "You looked after me when we signed at Rangers together, taking me back and forward to training because I didn't have a car, great memories on and off the pitch!

"A true warrior and leader on the pitch! You'll be truly missed. RIP my friend."

Ricksen's former Holland team-mates Rafael Van Der Vaart and Jaap Stam also added their tributes.

Van Der Vaart wrote on Twitter: "You've spent the last few years fighting like a warrior, just like you always did on the pitch. Impressive!

"You'll be missed. RIP Fernando Ricksen."

Stam, who laid flowers outside Ibrox on Wednesday as he prepares to lead his Feyenoord side against Rangers, said in his press conference: "He was a player that was always willing to fight for everything on the pitch, in his life and within his disease as well."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon also paid tribute, stating: "Our condolences go to his family and Glasgow Rangers as well.

"It's a huge loss and I have felt it myself, for someone who I played against for a long, long time."

