Mohamed Elyounoussi starts for Celtic against Rennes 

Neil Lennon has named an attacking side for the Europa League opener in France.

Elyounoussi starts in Celtic's attack. SNS Group

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has named new signing Mohamed Elyounoussi in his starting line-up for the Europa League encounter with Rennes.

The on-loan Southampton winger made his debut against Hamilton on Saturday, setting up James Forrest for the only goal of the game. He has now been given the nod on the European stage in what looks like an attacking Celtic side.

Fraser Forster starts in goal behind a back four of Boli Bolingoli, Christopher Jullien, Kristoffer Ajer and Hatem abd Elhamed.

Callum McGregor and captain Scott Brown anchor the midfield with Ryan Christie, Elyounoussi and Forrest providing support to in-form striker Odsonne Edouard.

Craig Gordon, Vakoun Issouf Bayo, Moritz Bauer, Jonny Hayes, Lewis Morgan, Tom Rogic and Olivier Ntcham are on the bench.