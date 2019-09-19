Gerrard makes four Rangers changes for Feyenoord clash

Filip Helander, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara all start the Europa League match.

Filip Helander has been handed a starting spot. SNS Group

Steven Gerrard has made four changes to his Rangers side for the Europa League opener against Feyenoord.

Filip Helander, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara all come into the side to face Jaap Stam's team.

Nikola Katic, Andy Halliday, Joe Aribo and the injured Ryan Kent all drop out of the starting XI.

Allan McGregor starts in goal behind a back four of Barisic, Helander, Connor Goldson and captain James Tavernier.

Jack, Kamara and Steven Davis make up a midfield trio with Sheyi ojo and Scott Arfield flanking Alfredo Morelos in attack.

Halliday, Aribo, Wes Foderingham, George Edmundson, Andy King, Brandon Barker and Jermain Defoe have all been named as substitutes.