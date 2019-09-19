Celtic bounce back to earn 1-1 draw with Rennes

Ryan Christie scored from the penalty spot after Celtic had fallen behind in France.

Ryan Christie scored Celtic's equaliser. SNS Group

Celtic came back from being a goal down to earn a point against Rennes in their opening Europa League group stage game.

After a balanced and well-contested opening period where Neil Lennon's side had been creating opportunities, Kristoffer Ajer brought down Rennes striker M'Baye Niang in the box after 37 minutes. The forward took the penalty himself, beating Fraser Forster from the spot and handing his side the advantage.

Celtic continued to push for opportunities to get back into the game and got their reward just before the hour mark. James Forrest twisted and turned before going down under pressure from Rennes captain Damien Da Silva and winning a penalty.

Ryan Christie took responsibility and thumped his shot past Edouard Mendy to level the score.

Both sides fought for a winner and a frenetic end saw Vakoun Issouf Bayo pick up two yellow cards in quick succession to leave his side with ten men.

Elsewhere in the gruop, CFR Cluj came from a goal behind to defeat Lazio 2-1 and move to the top of Group E.





