Minute's silence for Fernando Ricksen observed at Ibrox

A minute silence was held before the Europa League tie kicked off.

Banner: Rangers fans in tribute to Ricksen. SNS

A minute's silence for former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen has been held before the club's Europa League clash with Feyenoord.

Ricksen, who played for Rangers for six years between 2000-2006, died on Wednesday after a long battle with Motor Neuron Disease.

The minute's silence was held prior to kick-off against the Dutch giants.

SNS

Fans also payed tribute to their former captain, who also won 12 caps for Holland, with a banner in the crowd.

The banner read A Warrior Until The End, Rest Easy Fernando.

The home side were awarded with a perfect opportunity with a penalty just ten minutes into the game.

However captain James Tavernier fired his shot wide.

