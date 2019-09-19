  • STV
  • MySTV

Lennon unhappy with decisions but feels draw is 'good start'

STV

The Celtic boss was pleased with the performance as his side drew 1-1 with Rennes.

Neil Lennon saw his Celtic side fight back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Rennes and said his side could have won their opening Europa League encounter.

The Scottish champions went behind after Kristoffer Ajer conceded a penalty that was scored by M'Baye Niang but Ryan Christie scored an equaliser from the spot after James Forrest was fouled.

Christie had previously had a strong claim for a penalty himself when he appeared to be fouled in the box.

Lennon was unhappy with that decision and the dismissal of Vakoun Issouf Bayo for a second yellow card in the dying moments but the Celtic boss said he had to be satisfied with the result.

"It's a good start for us," Lennon said. "You always want more but I think after we scored we came off it a little bit. We saw the game out quite comfortably.

"I'm not happy about the sending off. I'm not happy because we should have had another penalty when there was a clear foul on Ryan Christie.

"However, I've got to be satisfied when we come away from home and play very strongly against a good side. It speaks volumes for the character and the quality of the team."

Bayo had been booked for an aerial challenge when he chased down a loose ball and made contact with Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy.

"It looked to me like the referee was waving play on," Lennon said. "I don't know if he was looking back at the goalkeeper who was holding his head when there was no contact with his face at all. 

"If anything it was minimal across his midriff. The referee changed his mind. So I think Bayo can feel very hard done by by that decision. 

"We are playing under the UEFA banner and I'm surprised we don't have (VAR) for this competition because if we had it, we would clearly have had another penalty."

In the other group game, CFR Cluj came from a goal down to beat lazio 2-1 and Lennon predicted a campaign with a few twists and turns.

"I'm delighted with our performance and I know we can improve as well as we go along," he said. "The first half, I didn't want us to play really well but lose the game.

"We got the reaction I was looking for and we played well and got something which was really important in the opening game of the group.

"We've a lot to look forward to.

"The other result isn't a surprise to me either because teams will take points off each other as the group goes on."


WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.