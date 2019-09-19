Sheyi Ojo stunner gives Rangers win over Feyenoord

Rangers kicked off their Europa League group stage with a win at Ibrox.

Sheyi Ojo scored the only goal of the game. SNS Group

A powerful strike from Sheyi Ojo proved the difference between the sides as Rangers beat Feyenoord 1-0 in their Europa League Group G opener at Ibrox.

Their was an emotional start to the night as fans from both sides observed a minute's silence for former Rangers captain Fernando Ricksen, who passed away on Wednesday after a six-year battle with motor neuron disease.

Once the action got underway a noisy crowd backed Rangers as they took the game to their Dutch opponents and were rewarded with an early chance when Edgar Ie handled in the box to concede a penalty. Captain James Tavernier stepped up but hit the post with his shot.

Scott Arfield then rattled the bar as Rangers kept up the pressure and the home side went ahead on 24 minutes. Ojo picked up a loose ball shifted it to his left foot before unleashing an unstoppable shot from outside the box past Kenneth Vermeer.

Alfredo Morelos then tested the keeper twice as Rangers looked to build on their lead but they went in at the break one goal to the good.

After the restart, Feyenoord upped their game and had chances from a series of set peices.

Arfield and then Ryan Jack had chances to extend their lead but McGregor was forced to make a late, crucial save from Luciano Narsingh as Feyenoord continued to threaten an equaliser.

Rangers held the visitors at bay as the clock ran down and they collected three valuable points from a tough opening match.