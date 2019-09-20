  • STV
Gerrard: Rangers players were outstanding on emotional night

The manager said his side excelled in their 1-0 win over Feyenoord.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes his side delivered the performance that was needed on an emotional night at Ibrox as they beat Feyenoord in their Europa League match.

A goal from Sheyi Ojo sealed the win on a night where supporters paid tribute to Fernando Ricksen after the former Rangers captain's death following a battle with motor neuron disease.

Gerrard said that there was an expectation on the players to get a win and said they took the challenge on and could reflect on a job well done.

"We gave the supporters a performance to be proud of," he said.

"It has been an emotional 24 hours for everyone connected with the club so that put more pressure on the players.

"Everyone was looking for that performance for Fernando's young family to be proud of and thankfully we got the win.

"I thought my players were outstanding, especially first half.

"We carried the game plan out really well, to be aggressive, press on the front foot and try to take them to a place they are not used to going from a domestic point of view.

"I was slightly disappointed not to go in at the break further in front.

"Feyenoord improved in the second half but over the course of the 90 minutes I don't think anyone can take the three point away from us, we deserved it, the fans were fantastic. It was very fitting."

Gerrard praised Sheyi Ojo for his goal but also singled out Alfredo Morelos for his contribution to a hard-fought win.

He said: "Wow. First 45 minutes was up there with the best he's played for me.

"He was unplayable.

"I thought he caused them endless problems and his hold-up play was fantastic.

"The only thing his performance didn't have tonight was a goal."

Feyenoord boss Jaap Stam said: "It was an intense game. Rangers used their physique and pace up front.

"We conceded a penalty, they missed it, luckily, but straight away we tried to build from the back and we lost the ball and they came at us again.

"That gave us a shock and we couldn't control the game and we were too weak in terms of keeping the ball and using our bodies in the battles.

"They scored and created a couple of opportunities. At moments we had the ball we didn't do enough with it.

"Rangers gave us a lot of space to play football and we didn't use it, we never made the right choices."

