Levein: I have the players to get Hearts out of trouble

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Evanna Holland

The Tynecastle boss says he wouldn't be in the job if he didn't believe in his squad.

Hearts boss Craig Levein has insisted he can turn around his side's current run of form and is confident he has the players to climb the table again.

The Tynecastle side have slumped to the bottom of the table and a long run of disappointing results has seen a section of the support call for him to leave.

Hearts chairman Ann Budge issued a statement backing Levein this week and he says if he didn't have confidence that things would improve then he would have quit.

He said: "I feel this group of players are more than capable of climbing the league and getting us to where we want to get to.

"If I didn't think that, then I wouldn't be here - it's as simple as that. There isn't any situation where I've looked and thought we've not got the players to get us out of this.

"And if I did think that I would have told Ann that a while ago. My interest is purely making Hearts as good as they can possibly be and I believe I can do that with this group of players.

"I've been in the game long enough to know that the situation we're in - being bottom of the table with two points after five matches - is not a great situation to be in.

"I'm well aware of the circumstances and what we need to do."

Craig Levein

Sunday's derby against Hibs offers the chance to relieve the pressure and Levein says that there's a straightforward way for his side to improve their chances.

"Whoever starts the game in a positive manner I'm sure will have the supporters behind them," he added. "I looked at the recent matches and spoke earlier in the week about the situation of us giving teams goals without them having to do an awful lot to merit the goals.

"If we can stop that, purely giving away crazy goals, then the league table would look a lot different.

"So the focus for us is not to assist the opponents, to do everything we can to stop them from scoring and I think that will then put us in a position where we've got a chance of winning."

Defeat would mean more intense scrutiny of his time in charge and the manager admitted that was part of the job.

"In this business, I think 99 per cent of managers at some point in their career will have their job at risk, in fact 100 per cent," he said. "So that's the constant that you live with when you do this job.

"I think winning matches is everything, isn't it. We've got a big match on Sunday which is always an exciting fixture for everybody - the players, the coaches, myself and the fans in particular.

"So we go into this game with a view that we need to get three points because we need to climb the table as quickly as possible."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.