Lennon hails 'superb performance' in Celtic comeback

STV

Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie scored as Celtic beat Kilmarnock 3-1.

Lennon says his side could have score more.
SNS Group

Neil Lennon saw Celtic bounce back from being a goal down to beat Kilmarnock 3-1 and said that some of his side's play was "absolutely outstanding".

An Eamonn Brophy goal had put Killie in front but Celtic equalised before half-time through Odsonne Edouard and the French striker added a second after the restart. Ryan Christie wrapped up the points with his side's third goal and Lennon was delighted.

"That was an absolutely superb performance," he said. "The scoreline flattered Kilmarnock at half-time.

"They had one real chance, if you even want to call it an attack, and a great goal from Brophy. There was a bit of luck with the deflection.

"Before that, we had peppered Kilmarnock's goal and they are a good side. We hit the post and worked the goalkeeper on a number of occasions. We thoroughly merited the equaliser when it came.

"We just asked for more of the same in the second half. Some of the play for 15 to 20 minutes after half-time was absolutely outstanding."

Lennon revealed that Christopher Jullien had come off with a hamstring problem, while Moritz Bauer had twisted his ankle.

The Celtic boss was yellow carded during the match under new rules that see staff on the touchline cautioned and sent off in the same way as players. Lennon said that he was a fan of the system and explained that his frusrtation had gotten the better of him when Kilmarnock were awarded a penalty that Fraser Forster then saved.

"It's great," he said. "It's like a warning to calm down. It's fine. I've no issue with that at all.

"I was a bit disappointed, but I'm not going to criticise the referee for that.

"I was not happy with the yellow card, because I just reacted the same way any other manager would have. But overall I thought the referee was fine.

"Bobby (Madden, fourth official) is a great official. I was talking recently about not losing my temper. I didn't lose it that badly, but you get a warning and that's it.

"I was maybe a bit demonstrably (voicing my opinion) and you're not allowed to do that any more, but there's no real issue there at all."

Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio said: "We were 1-0 on the counter-attack, then it was a shame because we lost a goal at the end of the first half.

"The second half was very difficult for us, because Celtic pushed very high. We made two mistakes and Edouard scored two goals. "It is much better to go into the changing room at 1-0. We can put pressure on Celtic, but this is a tough game. They have a lot of players who can decide the game."

