  • STV
  • MySTV

Hibs boss Heckingbottom 'absolutely gutted' by derby defeat

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The head coach said there's no hiding place as the team's poor run continued.

Paul Heckingbottom admitted he was feeling intense disappointment after his Hibs side let slip a lead to lose the Edinburgh derby 2-1 to Hearts.

Stevie Mallan had put Hibs in front with an eye-catching 35-yard strike at Easter Road but Hearts levelled through Uche Ikpeazu before Aaron Hickey's late goal sealed a win for the visitors.

Heckingbottom said it was worse than any other defeat as his team dropped to 11th in the Premiership and extended a run of five league games without a win.

"We talked last week about how everything is heightened in a derby, the feelings from them, win or lose." he said. "As you can imagine, I'm absolutely gutted.

"Everything is worse in those sort of games if you don't get the result you want.

"In terms of the game, I wish I was sat here talking about a fantastic goal and some big performances that won us the game.

"But I'm not. I'm here like a broken record saying for so long we were great, we couldn't kill the game off and we've come away with nothing."

'I'm feeling [the pressure]. They are not games you want to lose, whether you've been on a good run or a bad run.'
Paul Heckingbottom

There was pressure on both managers before the game and while Levein enjoyed the relief that a derby win brings, Heckingbottom didn't deny that he knew the defeat would only intensify scrutiny of his team and his management.

"I'm feeling it," he said. "They are not games you want to lose, whether you've been on a good run or a bad run.

"Would I feel any different if we had won two in a row before this? I don't know, I don't think I would.

"It's tough to take. You want the wins, you want to turn things round, you want to put right the things that are going wrong.

"But I wouldn't call it any different. This is a sickener in its own right. I understand the frustrations, the feelings, it's a tough one and the manner of the defeat is a tough one."

However, the Englishman wouldn't be drawn on whether the defeat would have any bearing on how the Hibs hierarchy viewed his position.

"The minute I start worrying about that or making decisions based on that, I'm not doing my job," he said.

"My job, along with the staff and the players, is to put it right on the pitch. Other things aren't our remit, our decision.

"We have just got to focus on our jobs, stand up, be strong, act like men and put it right. No hiding place."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.