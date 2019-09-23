Partick Thistle confirm return of Ian McCall as manager

Former Ayr manager McCall returns to the Firhill dugout eight years after leaving.

Ian McCall: Returns to Firhill. SNS

Partick Thistle have confirmed that Ian McCall will return to replace Gary Caldwell.

The 54-year-old, who previously spent four years in the Firhill dugout, is leaving Ayr United, despite leading them to second place in the Championship, to rejoin the Jags who are sitting bottom of the same league.

The highlight of his first tenure, where he failed to get Thistle promotion to the Premiership, was a Scottish Cup quarter-final draw against Rangers at Ibrox. However, the Glasgow giants would go on to win the replay 2-0.

After leaving Thistle he spent three years out of the game before returning to management with Ayr United in 2015.

During his four-year reign with the Honest Men he got them promoted to the Championship in his first season before being relegated back down in his second.

However, he took the Ayrshire side back to the second tier again by winning League One in 2018.

Last season they finished fourth and earned a place in the Premiership play-off where they lost to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Quarter-Final.

After the first six games this season they have won five and lost one and trail league leaders Dundee United by one goal.

Thistle, by contrast, are in tenth place with one two points after four defeats and two draws, form that cost former Scotland and Celtic defender Caldwell his job.

McCall also spent two years as a player with Thistle during a playing career that included spells at Rangers, Bradford, Dundee, Dunfermline and a year in Hong Kong.

The new management team will take training for the first time tomorrow ahead of the League Cup quarter-final at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

