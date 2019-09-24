Klopp endorsement is 'huge compliment' to Gerrard 

Rangers assistant Gary McAllister says the Liverpool legend is focused on success at Ibrox.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6089026181001-gary-mcallister.jpg" />

Gary McAllister has said that Jurgen Klopp has paid Steven Gerrard a compliment by naming him as a strong choice to succeed him at Liverpool.

Klopp was asked in a magazine interview who he felt should fill his shoes when he eventually leaves Anfield. The German said that former Reds captain Gerrard was the obvious candidate.

"They would probably bring Stevie down from Glasgow," Liverpool manager Klopp told FourFourTwo. 'If you ask who should follow me, I'd say Stevie. I help him whenever I can.

McAllister said that it was unlikely that the Champions League winner would be moving on any time soon but that he understood the thinking.

"It's surprising in some ways, but in other ways you look at it and it probably makes a wee bit of sense," he said. "But when that's going to happen? Jurgen looks like he's going to be there for quite a while.

"It's a huge compliment. I can assure you that Steven's absolutely focused here and trying to win something here."

Gerrard is preparing his team for their League Cup quarter-final with Livingston on Wednesday night and McAllister said that his side had to pursue the first available silverware seriously.

He said: "I think a first trophy would bring back a greater belief, within the club and the fantastic fan base that we've got here - the people that come to Ibrox.

"So getting that first one is crucial and this is the one that comes early.

"This is an early opportunity to try and get to Hampden.

"It's the first of the four competitions that we're in that the final comes upon us, so we're just trying to keep the momentum going. People might look at it and say it's at the bottom of our priority list but no - I think this club needs to win.

"So we'll be very, very strong and our preparation will be diligent going into this game, just like it's been in this recent run of great results."