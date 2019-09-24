McInnes: Pressure on managers this early in season is unfair

Aberdeen manager hit out at pundits calling for managers to be sacked just weeks into the season.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has spoken out against the treatment of under-fire Hearts manager Craig Levein.

The two sides meet at Tynecastle in their League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night.

And McInnes believes his opposite number has been unfairly treated following a run of poor results prior to Sunday's derby win over Hibs.

"Craig's been battered from pillar to post over the last two or three weeks," he said. "For me as another manager, seeing other managers come under real scrutiny, real debate, at this early on in the season is really disappointing.

"We're in danger, real danger, of going down the same road as what's happening in England, up here.

"Last year managers lost their jobs in August. It used to be at least October, November, before people would even question a manager.

"For managers put in place at the start of the season, give them a chance to manage and manage a situation, and manage his way through it a fair part of the season.

"But managers are now losing their jobs in August, losing their jobs in September. It's all become, I think, very unhelpful and unrealistic, for managers just to concentrate."

McInnes was also critical of the media's role in fanning the flames of fan unrest.

"I listened to an interview with one manager, in the last few days, and it was about six questions, loaded all about his own position, rather than the game, the injury situation, tactics, anything.

"It just seems to be a bun fight sometimes."

"People who are in the media get paid and, rightly so, paid for their opinion - I get that - but I also think there's a danger that heightening fans anxiety and disappointment too readily.

"It's disappointing for me to see someone like Craig and others under so much pressure early on in the season."

