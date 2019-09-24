  • STV
Heckingbottom: Players need to take more responsibility

STV

The Hibs manager wants his team to 'step-up' after derby defeat.

By Chris Harvey

If a week is an inordinately long time in politics then the 48 hours after an Edinburgh derby defeat must seem like an eternity.

And Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom, speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday's Betfred quarter-final tie at Kilmarnock, seemed to confirm that.

"Yeah it seems like a long time ago, it's two days isn't it?"

"Obviously you've got to dust yourself down and go again, it's another huge game for us tomorrow.

"One game away from Hampden and a semi-final. We have to be ready for it, that's it. In terms of how we've been, a little change of approach to the players, in terms of me leading and doing a debrief as I was. I'm trying to get the players to take a bit more ownership, responsibility , step up."

"Those little lapses are really costing us"
Paul Heckingbottom

Heckingbottom revealed how he and his coaching staff had changed-up their debrief and video analysis routine following the 2-1 loss to city rivals Hearts.

"So we just prepared something for them to see in terms of debrief and discussion points from the game, good and bad, but wanted them to lead on it.. ..and you know this was probably only ten minutes of clips, but they ended up being together for well over an hour.

"I think that's really important because we want to encourage that amongst them, in terms of them knitting together, bedding in, people stepping up, taking responsibility.

"It's something we have to really push I think and get really aggressive with in terms of what we expect, not just performance, but in terms of behaviours as well."

He bemoaned the fine-lines involved in the defeat and explained that until Hearts had equalised he'd felt relaxed - his team in control of the match.

"We were punished for little details on Sunday; letting them take a quick free kick, switching off at a short corner. And you know in terms of other two derbies I've been involved in, stood on the sidelines, really comfortable at one-nil, just thinking about how we put this game to bed.

Those little lapses are really costing us."

