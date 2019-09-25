Motherwell defender Charles Dunne out for three months

Manager Stephen Robinson said the news of his surgery recovery time was 'a blow'.

Recovery: Dunne will be sidelined for three to four months. SNS Group

Motherwell defender Charles Dunne has been ruled out until at least January after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.

The centre-back, who has been a regular performer since joining the club in 2017, went under the knife earlier this week after a scan showed that an operation was required to deal with the injury.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson said the news came as "a blow" but he was relieved that he had brought in cover for a key position.,

"Losing Charles again for a prolonged period of time is a blow," Robinson told the club's official website.

"He has shown how influential a figure he is for us in the centre of defence and in the dressing room.

"With young David Devine also out for six weeks, it highlights the importance of bringing in Bevis Mugabi to keep the competition high for places.

"We wish Charles a full and speedy recovery."

Mugabi signed for the club on September 12 on a short-term deal following a successful trial.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.