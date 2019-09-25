  • STV
Gerrard: Lamie should have seen red for Aribo clash

STV

Joe Aribo needed 20 stitches after being caught by an elbow in the League Cup tie.

Gerrard said his side showed "courage and desire".
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes Livingston should have had a player sent off after midfielder Joe Aribo needed 20 stitches in a head wound after being fouled during his side's League Cup win.

Glen Kamara scored the only goal of the game to set up a semi-final against Hearts but Aribo was treated on the park and then needed stitches after Ricki Lamie caught him with an elbow in an aerial challenge.

Gerrard said that Aribo would miss this weekend's game against Aberdeen but he felt that the Livingston player should also be missing a match through suspension.

"He's had 20 stitches, he got a real nasty gash which has gone right through," he said.

"You could see on the pitch, it was gushing with blood. The doctor stitched him up and did a fantastic job. He will certainly be out for the weekend.

"I don't think Lamie has meant to do him, he's not that type of player, but in my opinion it was serious foul play.

Aribo needed 20 stitches on the wound.
"There were a (couple of head knocks) and there were a couple the last time we played this team as well.

"A boy has just gone off with 20 stitches in his head. I've watched Lamie long enough to know he's not that type of player. I'm not accusing him of anything out of order but that's serious foul play because he has led with his elbow."

The Rangers boss admitted his side hadn't played free-flowing football as they booked their semi-final place but praised the players for their commitment in a tough game.

Gerrard said: "It was a performance full of courage and desire, it was a very brave performance but it wasn't pretty on the eye.

"It's difficult here because you are bombarded with aerial balls and long throw-ins and it's a game of fighting for the first ball and second ball."

Livingston boss Gary Holt felt Filip Helander was lucky not to be sent off for bringing down Lyndon Dykes and said he was really happy with his side's efforts.

"[The Helander decision] didn't help us but I don't think it cost us the game. We still created enough chances.

"You do want the fine lines and wee breaks to go your way against the bigger teams. It didn't go our way but it is one of those things.

"I think the referee (Don Robertson) said he had a look and said it was a red card after the game. He's apologised to the players and sometimes you have to accept he is man enough to do that. I think he said to the players walking off.

"But attacking and defending we need to be better. We need to get in and score those chances we are creating. You put in all that effort but at the end we are out of the cup.

"It's a Catch 22 because I thought to a man they were excellent. I can't fault their effort and desire, it is about that belief to go on and do it."

