Gerrard: Rangers need to be on their game to beat Aberdeen

The Ibrox boss has said too much confidence could be a dangerous thing for his players.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says his side go into Saturday's clash with Aberdeen as a team in good form but insists they have to be at their best to take three points from Derek McInnes' side.

The Ibrox side reached the League Cup semi-finals with a win over Livingston on Wednesday and have only been defeated by Celtic in their games across three competitions so far this season.

Gerrard said that put everyone in a good frame of mind but warned players still had to put the work in to keep results positive.

"We're going into this fixture in a good place and there is confidence and belief but sometimes that can be a dangerous thing," he said.

"You can go in and just think the momentum is going to continue. Derek McInnes is going to bring his team here and they are going to be well-organised and well-drilled.

"They're going to raise their game for sure because it's Rangers because of the history of this fixture. Rangers players raise it against Aberdeen and vice versa.

"They're on the back of a real tough night with extra time and I'm sure their players and staff didn't want that but we're on the back of a real physical encounter at Livingston.

"It'll be an interesting fixture but one we're looking forward to."

'Aberdeen hurt us a lot last year, they knocked us out of both cups and got some joy against us in the league.' Steven Gerrard

The Rangers manager noted last season brought difficult games for his side and the Dons had often come out on top but he believes his side are a tougher prospect this time around.

"Aberdeen hurt us a lot last year, they knocked us out of both cups and got some joy against us in the league," he said. "That's all in the past and we believe we are better. We believe we've improved, recruited well and we're in a good place.

"I don't know how many ties we're going to play Aberdeen this year but they are all going to be tough games, home or away.

"We need to be prepared for that. Our last game against them here we played ever so well, controlled the majority of the game and found a real performance. That's the game the players need to focus on because it wasn't that long ago.

"They're a tough nut to crack and the respect is certainly there but if we find our level and play our best then I'm confident that we can get the result we want."

Aribo could be out for weeks

Gerrard also gave an update on Joe Aribo, who needed 20 stitches in a head wound after a blow from Ricki Lamie's elbow in the match against Livingston.

He said the midfielder could miss games for club and country and may sit out several weeks.

"We're disappointed for him," Gerrard said. "He's going to miss some games now and we'll have to see how many. I'm sure the doctor will decide in the coming days.

"He certainly won't be available for the weekend and it could have an impact on Europa League and next week's fixtures and maybe even international games. It's right in the centre of his forehead so it could depend on what type of protection we could get him and how comfortable he is. It's in a real awkward spot.

"I know Lamie as a player and I don't think he's gone in to hurt Joe and there's no accusation there. But that, in my book and having watched it eight to ten times, is serious foul play.

"Across the board, and not just with my players, that should be a red card. In any other league that's a red card.

"I'm sure when the referee sees it back then he'll be disappointed in his decision.

"On the other side, Gary Holt said we got away with one with Filip Helander. Having seen it back, he's definitely got a case. I think Fil's got away with one there and the referee will be disappointed in that as well.

"That's why I said what I said after the game because their manager went on record and was only interested in a red card for his team and never really mentioned Joe Aribo leaving and getting 20 stitches in his forehead.

"So that was a bit of a surprise."

