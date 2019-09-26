Frimpong describes Celtic debut as 'a dream come true'

The summer signing says he's shown what he can do with a man of the match performance.

Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong has spoken about his excitement at making his debut and how he aimed to show Neil Lennon he was worthy of a first team chance.

The 18-year-old right-back joined from Manchester City in the summer and was behind Hatem Abd Elhamed and Moritz Bauer in the pecking order.

Injury to Bauer meant he got his chance when Lennon rotated the squad for the League Cup quarter final against Partick Thistle and Frimpong was man of the match as Celtic ran out 5-0 winners.

The defender soaked up the applause when he was substituted with ten minutes to go and he said he had a night to remember.

"Oh, it was amazing," he said. "A dream come true.

"It was my first professional game and it was amazing.

"The fans; oh my gosh I love them already. Just to hear them when I came off. Amazing.

"Two or three days ago I knew I was starting so I was focused. Obviously I want to make a good impression so I was doing everything good and today came and I did well. I need to keep that going."

Frimpong faces a challenge to nail down a starting position week in, week out, but having ticked off his first target, the Dutch youngster has an appetite for more.

He said: "I work hard in training and that's why I play football - to prove everyone wrong and show them what I've got. That's what I've been doing and I'm going to keep doing that."

"My goal was to play first team. To take another step. I thought I was ready and I was going to prove to the manager I was ready. He gave me a chance today and I showed everyone what I can do. Hopefully I can do more."

The full-back also explained why he made the decision to move to Glasgow after realsing that his wayto the first team at Manchester City was blocked by Danilo and Kyle Walker.

He said: "I knew Celtic were the best team in Scotland so I was like 'Yes! I'm going to the best team' so when we play teams it'll be good because Celtic always win.

"So I'm going to be on the winning team. So that's good."