Robinson: Clubs have duty of care on mental impact of injury

The Motherwell boss says being sidelined can leave players isolated and vulnerable.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has said that clubs have a responsibility to show care for a player's mental wellbeing when they suffer injury and believes his club look after their players properly.

The Fir Park side were dealt a blow this week with news that defender Charles Dunne will be out for three to four months with a groin injury.

The club had already David Turnbull sidelined long-term after surgery and have suffered a number of other lay-offs.

Robinson said that it could be difficult for players in treatment and that he was confident the staff at Motherwell showed care for the menatl impact of injury.

"I've been in that situation as a player with a lot of back injuries, and it's a lonely world," he said.

"You're stuck there and the team are doing okay and you can think you are completely forgotten about so we try as a club to support people.

"Players have to be strong. You do get injuries and it's part and parcel of the game.

"We have a reputation for trying to look after boys,.

"I think we've got a top-class medical staff. We've unfortunately had quite a few injury cases with David [Turnbull] that nobody saw coming. We had a situation with Craig Tanner where he was out for about 18 months with constant rehab, constantly trying to get him to full fitness.

It's hard if you have played football and are in a treatment room stuck in on a dark December morning, it's soul destroying at times, so it's very important.

"We have good people around the place both inside and outside of the football side that care about people."

The manager said that he believed Dunne would remain positive, saying he had senethe player bounce back time after time.

He said: "Charles is the most positive guy I've ever come across. I've worked with him a long time and he had injury problems at Oldham.

"Charles doesn't get anything normal, he gets injury problems that are way out there and physios haven't seen before.

"It's a big disappointment for him but he'll come back fitter and stronger."