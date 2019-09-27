Hibs v Celtic semi-final given Saturday evening slot

Rangers v Hearts will be played on the afternoon of Sunday, November 3.

The League Cup semi-finals will be played at the national stadium. SNS Group

The SPFL have confirmed the kick-off times for the League Cup semi-finals with Hibernian to play Celtic on a Saturday evening.

The first of the semi-final games will kick off at the national stadium at 5.30pm on Saturday, November 2.

Rangers and Hearts will play the other semi the following day with a 3pm start time at Hampden.

The governing body has also finalised ticketing for the crunch games, with standard tickets for the west and east stands costing £25. Seats in the north stand are priced at £30 each while south stand tickets range from £30 to £35.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "We are all looking forward to two fantastic matches live on BT Sport and wish all competing clubs the best of luck."