Levein: Biggest regret about slump was bothering Ann Budge

The Hearts boss says confidence is returning to the team after derby and cup wins.

Hearts boss Craig Levein has said his biggest regrets about the team's recent run of poor results was that chairman Ann Budge had to get involved.

The Tynecastle side won last weekend's Edinburgh derby and progressed to the League Cup semi-finals after a penalty shoot-out win over Aberdeen on Wednesday.

But that success was preceded by a dismal spell that saw Hearts drop to the foot of the Premiership table, with Levein the subject of a demonstration from angry fans.

Budge issued a club statement backing the manager and Levein said he was sorry she had become involved.

"I had a tough time and one of my biggest regrets is bringing this nonsense to Ann's door," he said. "She doesn't deserve this. So my aim is to keep improving and moving forward so we don't have to deal with this type of situation.

"It's happened but she's a strong woman. She doesn't need me to be backing her, she makes her own decisions."

Levein said that being under pressure was just part of the job but that experience had taught him not to get too low or too high.

"When you're winning matches, it's great but when you're not it can be a lonely place at times," he said. "You're there to be shot at every single week if things aren't going well.

"In those moments you're quite low and a couple of matches later you're elated. It's just the job.

"I just try not to get too up or down. There are reasons why you win and reasons why you lose. If you can clear your mind and understand why you win or why you're losing that makes you feel better.

"Then you know what you have to do to get out of a situation that you're in or continue the way that you're going.

"Over the years, having been in these situations before, gives you an insight into what's required at a particular time.

"This particular time I have been trying my best to support the players when they've been feeling a little low on confidence, and we're not out of the woods but I do think the confidence is returning. When that returns completely we will see the best of the team."

