  • STV
  • MySTV

Robertson: Hunt for Allen's successor at Rangers under way

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The Ibrox managing director says the departure of his director of football was unexpected.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson  has said the departure of Mark Allen came as a surprise but the process of recruiting a new director of football is under way.

Allen left the club suddenly in early September, citing family reasons and a wish to consider explore "other options". 

Robertson said at the time it was a blow to lose the man who had overseen three transfer windows that had overhauled the playing squad, and had played a part in bringing Steven Gerrard to Ibrox as manager.

He also said the search for a replacement was under way and the club was being methodical in finding the right person.

Robertson, who was speaking at the launch of a partnership with Indian side Bengaluru FC, said: "We're looking at the market.

"We'll take our time to make sure that we get the right individual in to replace Mark.

"It's fortunate that it happens at the end of the summer transfer window, which is the main transfer window. So from that perspective we're not rushing into anything so we'll take our time and get the right man for the job."

Rangers announced a partnership with Bengaluru.
Rangers announced a partnership with Bengaluru. SNS Group

He conceded Allen's departure came out of the blue but said that he could also understand the reason.

"Yes, [it was a surprise] but he's been away from his family for two years and it's an intense job," he said.

"Mark put his heart and soul into it in the time that he was here. And he made a lot of positive changes in the football department.

"But I can understand that ultimately it's hard being away from your family. It was a surprise though.

Robertson was asked if he would now turn his attention to candidates that were considered before Allen's appointment but he said a wider approach would be taken before identifying the right name.

"We'll look at the whole market and see who is available," he said.

"The club's in a different place from two years ago in terms of profile and after two good European runs.

"We're just assessing the market, we're getting agents and other people sending us CVs.

"We'll take our time, let the dust settle and then make the appropriate appointment at the right time."

Robertson also said talks were progressing on extending the contracts of Ryan Jack and Nikola Katic, rewarding them for recent performances.

"We're moving those forward," he said. "We'll get them done in due course. There's no rush to do them because they have plenty of time left on their contracts.

"We'll hopefully get them done sooner, rather than later."

And he welcome the return of Ryan Kent on a permanent deal, saying the significant outlay was a sign of the club's ambition.

"We've done the deal with Liverpool and we're delighted to have Ryan here," he said. "Sometimes these deals take time to get done and this one took a wee while to get done but we're delighted he is here.

"It's a sign of the club's ambition and where we want to be. We've had fantastic support from the fans , financially and vocally.

"But it's an indication of where the board and investors want to get the club to.

"We've made progress but there's still progress to go."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.