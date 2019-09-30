Tierney set for Scotland call for Euro 2020 qualifiers

The former Celtic player made his competitive debut for Arsenal last week.

Scotland: Kieran Tierney is set to be named for the squad. SNS

Kieran Tierney is set to be named in the Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 double-header against Russia and San Marino next month.

The left back, who underwent a double hernia operation in May, made his competitive debut for Arsenal in their 5-0 League Cup win over Nottingham Forest last week.

Steve Clarke names his squad on Tuesday and Tierney is expected to be included.

The 22-year-old became the most expensive Scottish player after sealing a £25m move from Celtic to the Gunners on the final day of the English transfer deadline.

Following back-to-back defeats by Russia and Belgium, the Scots' hopes of automatic qualification to next summer's finals are all but over.

Clarke's side are away to Russia on October 10, before hosting San Marino three days later.

