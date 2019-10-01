Shankland named in Scotland squad for Euro qualifiers

The Dundee United player has been rewarded for a prolific start to the season.

Shankland is in the Scotland squad. SNS Group

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland has been named in the Scotland squad to face Russia and San Marino later this month.

Shankland becomes the first Championship player to be called up since John McGinn joined the national team set-up while at Hibernian in 2015.

Steve Clarke has included the United forward after an explosive start to the season where Shankland has scored 13 times in seven games.

Clarke has also included Sheffield United's John Fleck after he impressed in the Premiership this season.

Fleck could have been called up at the end of last season but was getting married and the attacker was injured when Scotland played Russia and Belgium last month.

Defeats in those games saw Clarke effectively write off any chance of qualifying for Euro 2020 through the group. But with a play-off place secured via the Nations League the Scotland manager is looking to build momentum in the remaining qualifiers.



Scotland visit Russia on 10 October and play San Marino at Hampden three days later.

Steven Naismith, Matt Phillips and Stuart Armstrong are all missing from the original squad named to face Belgium and Russia last month, with several players continuing to be unavailable due to injury or match fitness, including John Souttar, Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney.



