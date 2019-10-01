  • STV
  • MySTV

Clarke: Lessons to be learned from handling of Jack injury

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The Scotland coach says he hasn't spoken to Steven Gerrard about the situation.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has admitted that lessons have to be learned after the national team's handling of Ryan Jack's injury upset Rangers.

Jack joined up with the squad for the games against Belgium and Russia last month but his time was cut short as he returned to his club injured.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard described the handling of his player as "careless" and Clarke conceded that communication between him, his staff and Jack could have been better, though he would have preferred Gerrard to keep his concerns private.

"I understand Steven's point of view because you send a player to international football and he comes back injured," he said. "So you're obviously going to be upset.

"It was unfortunate that Ryan picked up the injury and missed a Rangers game. Thankfully he's back now and he's playing well and he deserves his selection again.

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1441205-shankland-named-in-scotland-squad-for-euro-qualifiers/ | default

"It's not so much an annoyance. For me it's that with me, my staff and the player there was probably a lack of communication. So we have to work on that and be better on that in the future and hopefully we will be.

"I think within our staff we have to make sure that we address all these issues and hopefully it won't happen again."

Clarke revealed he hadn't discussed the issue with the Rangers manager but acknowledged there was a duty of care involved.

"I haven't spoken to Steven," he said. "He said what he had to say in the press and obviously I'll speak to Ryan when we meet up in camp.

"The communication is normally pretty decent. Obviously, as I touched on, I'm learning on my feet in this job and I do think communication with the clubs is important.

"The players belong to the clubs and we have to look after them when we have them, and send them back fit and well.

"It would have been better if it had been dealt with privately."

Shankland is a 'natural finisher'

Clarke announced his squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and San Marino and the most eye-catching inclusion was Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland, who has been prolific in the Championship so far this season.

A late inclusion in the squad, Clarke said he would take the opportunity to see the forward in training but that he had attributes that could help the cause.

'He scores goals with his head, left foot, right foot. He's a natural finisher and that's something maybe we haven't had in the squad recently.'
Steve Clarke

"Obviously he's a goalscorer, he's in form," the former Kilmarnock boss said. "I know Lawrence quite well from my time here in Scotland having watched him a few times, and it's not an area that we are over-burdened with top strikers.

"Lawrence is in form and deserves his chance. The best way to look at him and gauge what level he is at is to bring him into the squad.

"It's an opportunity to have him in the group, see how he works in the squad and hopefully he can score a few goals for us.

"If you're in form and a goalscorer, obviously he is going to come into the group with a lot of confidence. He scores goals with his head, left foot, right foot.

"He's a natural finisher and that's something maybe we haven't had in the squad recently. So hopefully this will address that."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.