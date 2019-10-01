Cluj striker targeting more goals at Celtic Park

Billel Omrani has declared himself fit after an injury scare.

Goal: Billel Omrani wants to beat Celtic. SNS

Cluj striker Billel Omrani says he's eyeing more goals at Parkhead, as his team get set to face Celtic for the second time in Glasgow in just over a month.

The Romanian side, which arrived in Scotland on Tuesday ahead of Thursday night's Europa League match in Group E, eliminated Celtic from the Champions League this season, with Omrani scoring twice in the 4-3 win at Celtic Park.

The striker told STV Sport: "I hope to score in every game. Of course I want to score in Glasgow again, so I will try to score."

Omrani was injured during Cluj's 3-0 win over Metan Medias on Sunday, but the 26-year-old - who has scored ten goals across all competitions this season - says he is ready to lead the line.

He said: "I'm ready to play. I have a little bit of pain, but I am fit."

While Celtic started their Europa League group campaign with a draw away to Rennes, the Romanian outfit defeated Lazio 2-1 in their opening match to top Group E, with the French forward scoring the winner against the Serie A side.

"We play every game to win," Omrani said.

"We had the opportunity to win against Lazio and we did. We are very happy with that result. Now we need to focus on the next game on Thursday."

Omrani refused to be drawn into reports from Romania that Celtic were interested in signing the player in August.

"I don't want to talk about that," he said.

"The club can talk to you about this. I want to focus on Thursday's game."

