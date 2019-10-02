Shankland relishing chance to show Scotland what he can do 

The striker has spoken about his delight at being called up to the international squad.

Shankland has been called up to Steve Clarke's squad. SNS Group

New Scotland call-up Lawrence Shankland said he was surprised to be included in the squad to face Russia and San Marino but is looking forward to showing what he can do.

The Dundee United striker is the first Championship player to be chosen since John McGinn was selected while playing for Hibs in 2015 and said he wasn't really expecting to be involved.

"It's obviously an honour to receive my first call up and it's something I've been working hard to try and get," he said.

"I'm delighted that it's come. I was surprised, I wasn't expecting it at all.

"There were obviously rumours floating about but it wasn't something that I was 100% about getting a call-up. I wasn't sure but if I did I would be delighted."

Shankland said he only found out about his call-up minutes before the squad was announced but had been following all of Scotland's games so far and felt he would be joining a good group of players.

"I've obviously been watching the qualifiers up until now," he said. "The chances of qualifying are looking a wee bit slim and it's looking toward the play-offs now.

"It's an opportunity to go into a really good squad to show what I can do."

The 24-year-old shrugged off talk that his higher profile could mean clubs show an interest in signing him in January. Instead he credited playing in an offensive team with helping him get the opportunity to represent his country.

"If you're performing well then there's no reason why you shouldn't be looked at [in the Championship]," he said.

"I can only play at the level I'm asked to play at and thankfully so far I've been doing my job and managed to get the call.

"It's playing in an attacking formation and an attacking team. Creating a lot of chances is always good for a striker like myself and I just need to get in positions and thankfully the chances have been going in and I've been converting them."