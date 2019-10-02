Emery asks Tierney to skip Scotland duty and build fitness

The Scotland international will play against Standard Liege this week.

Tierney will play for Arsenal against Standard Liege. SNS Group

Unai Emery has asked Kieran Tierney not to link up with the Scotland squad next week to benefit his comeback from injury at Arsenal.

The 22-year-old made his Gunners debut in the 5-0 Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest, having joined from Celtic in the summer.

A niggling groin problem meant the left-back could not come straight into the Arsenal side but, after making his bow, Tierney then missed out on the squad for Monday's draw at Manchester United.

Emery insists there is no new injury and said he wants Tierney - who is set to start Thursday's Europa League clash with Standard Liege - to remain at the club's London Colney training base over the international fixtures, rather than risk a setback if he were to join up with Steve Clarke's Scotland.

Asked if he had spoken to Clarke about the situation, Emery replied: "No, I asked Kieran yesterday because we are waiting first for him to be with us consistently playing and after his injuries each step is important.

"For example, he didn't play in Manchester because he had some small problem, not important, but the doctor told us it is better to be here working alone and preparing for tomorrow's match and if we here are with him taking precaution, it is also important for the national team.

"We are thinking it is not the moment to work with them (Scotland) for the next matches.

"I think he is going to be ready to play with us and to play with them but now he is going to play tomorrow and also hopefully he can be good completely physically, tactically, but really with us I think he can, but taking precaution also to not play a lot of matches in a few days."