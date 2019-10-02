Scottish FA hit Paul Heckingbottom with misconduct charge

The Hibs manager faces a trip to Hampden after being sent off against Celtic.

Heckingbottom was sent to the stand. SNS Group

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has been charged with misconduct by the Scottish FA after an incident that saw him sent to the stand during his side's match against Celtic.

Heckingbottom reacted to a decision before Celtic equalised in the 1-1 draw at Easter Road, kicking a bottle that hit assistant referee Alan Mulvanny before remonstrating with fourth official Nick Walsh.

Referee Kevin Clancy sent the Englishman to the stand and included the incident in his match report, which has prompted the governing body to issue a notice of complaint and summon him to Hampden.

The Hibs head coach will now have to answer a charge of misconduct at a hearing on October 10 and could face a touchline ban.

He complained about the refereeing decisions after the match, saying his side had been "let down" but admitted kicking the bottle and confronting Walsh.

"It was a bad mistake from me," he said.

"The bottle was just there in front of me. I think I kicked an advertising board before Glenn Middleton's decision. I shouldn't have done it but I was sent off for confronting the fourth official.