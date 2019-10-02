Gerrard: Rangers need to build on Feyenoord win

The Rangers manager wants his team to thrive in a different environment.

Gerrard is aiming to upset the odds in Group G. SNS Group

Steven Gerrard has challenged his Rangers players to deliver a repeat of the performance against Feyenoord when they face Young Boys in the Europa League.

The Ibrox side had the perfect start to their group stage campaign with a 1-0 win over their Dutch opposition last month but face a step up in class in Switzerland on Thursday.

Gerrard acknowledged that there would be a different challenge for his side but said that the strengths they showed on the first match day could help them thrive in the Stade de Suisse Wankdorf.

'Now we're away from home, it'll be a different atmosphere, a different environment with no fans here and on a difficult pitch.' Steven Gerrard

He said: "It's always important to try and get off to a positive start. Especially if your first game is at home.

"I thought the performance was very strong against Feyenoord, especially in the first hour or so of the game. Obviously they put us under a bit of pressure at the end of the game, which is quite normal because they were pushing for an equaliser.

"A clean sheet and a win against a good team was the perfect start for us but it's important we try and build on all that hard work.

"Now we're away from home, it'll be a different atmosphere, a different environment with no fans here and on a difficult pitch.

"The challenge is different this time around so we are coming here to try and win the game and do everything we can to do that, but it is important that we take something away from this fixture and try and build on the three points we started with.

"This will look different but in terms of the principles and what we want from the boys, it'll be very similar in terms of effort and desire and what we have to do and the work we have to put into the 90 minutes to get the same outcome."

One notable difference will be the artificial surface in the stadium but Gerrard insisted his player won't be using that as an excuse.

He said: "Astroturf pitches are Astroturf pitches, you've just got to get on with it. We don't want to use it as an excuse.

"Of course they'll have an advantage, being at home with all the fans in the stadium and being a lot more used to the pitch than us.

"But we do get enough games to be able to cope on Astroturf pitches."