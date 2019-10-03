Scotland defender Liam Cooper ruled out for six weeks

The Leeds United captain suffered a groin injury during Tuesday's match with West Brom.

Liam Cooper picked up a groin injury against West Brom. SNS

Liam Cooper is set to miss the rest of Scotland's qualifying campaign for Euro 2020.

The Leeds United defender picked up a groin injury during his side's league clash with West Brom on Tuesday.

He has now been ruled out for up to six weeks, meaning he'll miss this month's double header with Russia and San Marino.

The Leeds captain will also struggle to recover in time for next month's fixtures with Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

It leaves Grant Hanley, Michael Devlin and Charlie Mulgrew as the only centre-back options in Steve Clarke's current squad.

Leeds United said on their website: "Cooper has picked up a groin injury, which will keep the Whites skipper out for up to six weeks."