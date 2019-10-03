Scotland call up Findlay after Cooper injury blow

Steve Clarke has bolstered his defence after Cooper was ruled out for Euro qualifiers.

Findlay has been named as Cooper's replacement. SNS Group

Steve Clarke has called up Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay to the Scotland squad after losing Liam Cooper to injury.

Clarke named his initial squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers on Tuesday but saw his plans dealt a blow a day later when Cooper was substituted with an injury during Leeds United's 1-0 win over West Brom.

The centre-back has now been ruled out for six weeks with a groin issue.

Clarke has acted quickly to draft in Findlay, who was a key player for him during his two seasons in charge of Kilmarnock.

The 24-year old will now compete with Grant Hanley, Michael Devlin and Charlie Mulgrew for a starting spot against Russia in Moscow.

Findlay, who came through the ranks at Celtic, has been capped at every level up to Under-21s and received his first senior-call up in March for games against Kazakhstan and San Marino but did not play.