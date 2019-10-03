Rangers defeated by Young Boys in Europa League clash

The Ibrox side failed to hold on to their lead during the Group G match on Thursday night.

Rangers: The Light Blues lost against Young Boys. SNS

Rangers have lost their Europa League match against Young Boys.

The Ibrox side failed to hold on to their lead during the Group G clash at the Stade de Suisse Wankdorf in Switzerland on Thursday night, losing 2-1.

Battle: Rangers lost their lead. SNS

The Light Blues went into the break with a 1-0 lead thanks to Alfredo Morelos in the 44th minute, however the Young Boys equalised five minutes into the second-half through Roger Assale.

Christian Fassnacht then sealed the deal with a second goal for the Swiss Super League champs in stoppage time.

Hundreds of Rangers fans attended the game, despite the club's decision not to take up their ticket allocation.

Supporters: Rangers fans travelled to Bern for the game. SNS

Rangers announced in August that they would not request tickets for the match after receiving two UEFA charges over offensive singing.

However, a group of supporters travelled to Bern for the game and were seated together in the same section of the ground.

Rangers will next play Porto in the competition on October 24.

