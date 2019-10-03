Celtic get their revenge on Cluj in Europa League clash

The Hoops were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by the Romanian outfit in August.

Celtic: Odsonne Edouard headed the home side in front after 20 minutes. SNS

Celtic have won their Europa League match against Cluj.

The Hoops were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by the Romanian outfit in August, following a 4-3 home defeat.

However on Thursday night, the Parkhead side got their revenge during the Europa clash in Glasgow to win the game 2-0.

Winner: Mohamed Elyounoussi doubled his team's advantage. SNS

Odsonne Edouard headed the home side in front after 20 minutes, with Mohamed Elyounoussi doubling his team's advantage after 59 minutes.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon had been looking for improvement in their second Group E fixture, following a 1-1 draw with Rennes in France on match day one.

Celtic - who are now top of the group - will next play Lazio in the competition on October 24.

